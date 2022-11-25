Uplift schemes underway in Sargodha: SDA chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Sargodha Development Authority (SDA) Chairman Mumtaz Akhter Kahlo on Friday said the provincial government was utilizing all possible resources to complete ongoing development schemes at the earliest.

He expressed these views while visiting APP, Sargodha station, here.

He said Sargodha Model Town Housing Colony was a revolutionary step of the Punjab government which would be completed soon.

The authority had installed a 50-KV transformer to fulfill power needs and zoo would also provide recreational facilities to people especially children.

Mumtaz Kahlo said an office of the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) would beestablished soon after completing a legal procedure.