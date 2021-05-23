Uplift schemes worth billions of rupees in progress in Swabi: Tarakai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary education, Shahram Khan Tarakai has said that a network of development schemes was being laid down in district Swabi and problems would resolved at the door steps of people.

Addressing a joining ceremony at Swabi on Sunday, he said that billions of rupees were being spent on public-welfare projects including construction of roads, electrification, establishment of schools, cementing of streets in the district.

Similarly, he said that the people of the whole province including Swabi were getting best and free health facilities under Sihat Card Plus scheme. He said that several projects have also been launched for provision of empowerment of youth and they are getting both business and employment opportunities.

He said that due to people-friendly policies, the political activists of various parties are joining PTI.

Tarakai said that the construction of Mardan-Swabi Double Road will benefit the people of both districts while Prime Minister Imran Khan has also recently approved the construction of Adina-Chota Lahore Interchange on Swat Expressway.

Regarding electrification projects, the provincial minister said that several grid stations have been constructed in Swabi that would help resolve problems relating to low-voltage and load shedding in the district.

He said that several more projects for the socio-economic uplift of the people of Swabi were also in the pipeline.