UrduPoint.com

Uplift Work Underway In Rajanpur At A Cost Of Rs. 15 Billion: Mohsin Leghari

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 03:10 PM

Uplift work underway in Rajanpur at a cost of Rs. 15 billion: Mohsin Leghari

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Khan Leghari on Tuesday said that uplift work worth Rs 15 billion was in progress across district Rajanpur.

He was chairing a meeting at Deputy Commissioner Office, attended by Deputy Commissioner Ahmar Naik, Chairman Local Council board Farooq Amanullah Darshak, ex MPA Ali Raza Darshak, and some others.

Deputy Director Development Fahad Baloch briefed the meeting participants about the pace of work on different development projects.

According to official sources, Sardar Mohsin Leghari said that the government was taking a keen interest in the development of the backward areas of the country.

He lauded teamwork for development in district Rajanpur.

He urged officers to maintain coordination for the completion of uplift work within the stipulated time period.

"The development of the area does not work of a single individual or officer of any single department but a teamwork from the district, provincial and Federal departments in which all officials work together", he said.

About five megaprojects, he termed pace of work at Khawaja Fareed University, Mother and Childcare Hospital, Cotton Research Station, Flood embankment at Jakhar Imam Shah, and Modern Institute of Livestock satisfactory.

On Inflation, the minister stated that the required steps were being taken to control inflation in the country by the federal and provincial governments.

He said during the meeting that substantial decrease in the price of essential commodities as compared to the last year due to the administrative actions taken by the centers and provinces.

The minister said that the price of sugar by Rs,60 per kg due to measures taken by the PTI government at the federal and provincial levels, including the action against hoarders and starting crushing season of sugar cane timely in various provinces.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Flood Progress Price Rajanpur Mohsin Khan Cotton All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

China's Shanxi posts robust foreign trade

China's Shanxi posts robust foreign trade

31 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

31 minutes ago
 PAC examines highlighted audit pas of NHA

PAC examines highlighted audit pas of NHA

31 minutes ago
 Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures close higher

31 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

31 minutes ago
 Philippines reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, lowest ..

Philippines reports 168 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since May 2020

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.