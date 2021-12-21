Uplift work underway in Rajanpur at a cost of Rs. 15 billion: Mohsin Leghari

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Khan Leghari on Tuesday said that uplift work worth Rs 15 billion was in progress across district Rajanpur.

He was chairing a meeting at Deputy Commissioner Office, attended by Deputy Commissioner Ahmar Naik, Chairman Local Council board Farooq Amanullah Darshak, ex MPA Ali Raza Darshak, and some others.

Deputy Director Development Fahad Baloch briefed the meeting participants about the pace of work on different development projects.

According to official sources, Sardar Mohsin Leghari said that the government was taking a keen interest in the development of the backward areas of the country.

He lauded teamwork for development in district Rajanpur.

He urged officers to maintain coordination for the completion of uplift work within the stipulated time period.

"The development of the area does not work of a single individual or officer of any single department but a teamwork from the district, provincial and Federal departments in which all officials work together", he said.

About five megaprojects, he termed pace of work at Khawaja Fareed University, Mother and Childcare Hospital, Cotton Research Station, Flood embankment at Jakhar Imam Shah, and Modern Institute of Livestock satisfactory.

On Inflation, the minister stated that the required steps were being taken to control inflation in the country by the federal and provincial governments.

He said during the meeting that substantial decrease in the price of essential commodities as compared to the last year due to the administrative actions taken by the centers and provinces.

The minister said that the price of sugar by Rs,60 per kg due to measures taken by the PTI government at the federal and provincial levels, including the action against hoarders and starting crushing season of sugar cane timely in various provinces.