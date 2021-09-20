Uplift work worth Rs 15 bln in progress in district Rajanpur: Mohsin Leghari

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Khan Leghari Monday said that uplift work worth Rs 15 billion was in progress across the district.

He was chairing a meeting at Deputy Commissioner Office, attended by Deputy Commissioner Ahmar Naiek, Chairman Local Council board Farooq Amanullah Dareshak, ex MPA Ali Raza Dareshak and some others. Deputy Director Development Fahad Baloch briefed the meeting participants about pace of work on different development projects.

Sardar Mohsin Leghari observed that incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was taking keen interest in the development of backward region of the country. He lauded the team work for development in district Rajanpur.

He urged officers to maintain coordination for completion of uplift work within stipulated time period.

"The development of area is not work of a single individual or officer of any single department but a teamwork from district, provincial and Federal departments in which all officials work together", he said. "We have to play an active role in harnessing our capabilities, energies and available resources for development of the district", stated minister.

About five mega projects, he termed pace of work at Khawaja Fareed University, Mother and Childcare Hospital, Cotton Research Station, Flood embankment at Jakhar Imam Shah and Modern Institute of Livestock satisfactory.