Uplift works worth billions of rupees underway in PK-84: Zahoor Shakir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Muhammad Zahoor Shakir said that merit and transparency was the hallmark of PTI government believed in uniformed development of all districts of the province.

He expressed these views while talking to a group of different delegations of Hangu district at his office here on Sunday.

The CM aide said that government would take more revolutionary steps for development of backward areas to bring them at par with the developed areas.

Muhammad Zahoor Shakir said that development works worth billions of rupees were underway in constituency PK-84 adding we have to move forward unitedly for the development and prosperity of the district.

He said that KP province is rich in natural resources, and the comprehensive strategy for use of these resources would open new ways for the uplift of deprived areas.

CM's aide lamented that opposition was trying to create a chaos in the country that had progressing on a course of prosperity and development due to result oriented policies of Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

He said that the PTI's manifesto was making every member of the society socio-economically strong so that they would be able to play their effective role in the development of the country.

He said that the government was working fast on various economic initiatives for the accelerating the tourism and industry sector.