Uplifting industry,business essential for economic prosperity: ) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 09:59 PM

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday said that in view of the economic situation of the country, increasing business was the first priority of the government so that the economic issues were resolved

Talking to a private news channel, he said that it was in the manifesto of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) that the economy will be improved through the growth of business.

Replying a query about the appointment of the Finance Minister, he said that the prime minister chose the best candidate in light of the country's economic issues, so that the economy can grow through technicalities.

