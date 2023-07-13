(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Faisal Kareem Kundi on Thursday said that the members of Pakistan Peoples Party were committed to uplift the Sindh province as Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) given it in a bad condition.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that our party was focusing on the productive development projects in Sindh province adding that those people were in a crucial condition and our main motto was to facilitate them so that they could easily survive with their kids.

Replying to a question he said that elections would be held at its specific time and period as PPP was cooperating with their coalition partners.

Commenting on the economic stability of the country, he said it plays vital role in the progress of any country.