Open Menu

Uplifting Of Sindh Province PPP's Main Motto: Kundi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Uplifting of Sindh province PPP's main motto: Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Faisal Kareem Kundi on Thursday said that the members of Pakistan Peoples Party were committed to uplift the Sindh province as Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) given it in a bad condition.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that our party was focusing on the productive development projects in Sindh province adding that those people were in a crucial condition and our main motto was to facilitate them so that they could easily survive with their kids.

Replying to a question he said that elections would be held at its specific time and period as PPP was cooperating with their coalition partners.

Commenting on the economic stability of the country, he said it plays vital role in the progress of any country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Progress Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC la ..

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC land forces commanders

28 minutes ago
 UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises trainin ..

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school student ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification b ..

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networki ..

RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

2 hours ago
 IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

3 hours ago
Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bha ..

Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bhai in Mardan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all as ..

Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all aspects of cooperation

3 hours ago
 UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peac ..

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peace and sustainable development

3 hours ago
 Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educ ..

Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educational tour

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right to Self-Preservation&#039;

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan