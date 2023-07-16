Open Menu

Uplifting Of Sindh Province PPP's Main Motto: Kundi

Muhammad Irfan Published July 16, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Uplifting of Sindh province PPP's main motto: Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Faisal Kareem Kundi on Sunday said that the members of the Pakistan Peoples Party were committed to uplifting the Sindh province as Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) given it in a bad condition.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that our party was focusing on the productive development projects in Sindh province adding that those people were in a crucial condition and our main motto was to facilitate them so that they could easily survive with their kids.

Replying to a question he said that elections would be held at its specific time and period as PPP was cooperating with their coalition partners.

Commenting on the economic stability of the country, he said it plays a vital role in the progress of any country.

\778

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Progress Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

3 minutes ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

47 minutes ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

16 hours ago
Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

16 hours ago
 s

S

16 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

16 hours ago
 Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

16 hours ago
 River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

16 hours ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian Recruits During Operation Inte ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan