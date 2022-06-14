Uplifting underprivileged top priority of coalition govt : Tariq Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the government's priority was to focus on less developed areas and provide them all basic facilities.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Federal government had presented a balanced, relief-oriented, and pro-people budget in line with the expectations of the people.

He said the budget was a reflection of PML-N's manifesto, which would open the doors of progress and prosperity in-country.

Replying to a question, he said the government will soon be able to overcome economic challenges through its long-term policies.