UPM Delegation Visited USKT
July 02, 2024
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) A delegation from the University of Putra Malaysia (UPM) visited the University
of Sialkot (USKT).
The delegation included Dr Anuar Shah Bin Bali Mahomed, Deputy Dean of the school of business
and Economics, Saeed Chaudhry, PhD Scholar at UPM, Mumtaz Hussain, Director of Connecting Development Learning, and Muhammad Pervaiz, Director of Connecting Development Learning Pakistan.
The meeting was headed by Vice Chancellor USKT Prof Dr Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman
with Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam Dar, Dean of Interfaculty and Industrial Linkages, Dr Muhammad
Ramzan, Head Department of Business, Abdul Ahad, Head Department of Aviation
and Dr Rukhshanda Saleem, Director of the International Office with a warm welcome
to the esteemed delegation.
Prof Dr Muhammad Khaleeq-Ur-Rahman put forward a proposal for the both universities to
collaborate by sharing resources.
Prof Dr Muhammad Khaleeq-Ur-Rahman expressed enthusiasm for joint student and faculty exchanges
along with collaborative research projects and also emphasized that this partnership would enhance academic opportunities and promote a more global perspective for both universities.
