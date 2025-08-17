Open Menu

Upon PM’s Directive, Additional Relief Goods Dispatched To Flood-affected Areas

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2025 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) On the special instructions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, additional relief goods were being dispatched to the flood-affected areas.

On the prime minister’s directives, federal ministers will participate in relief operations in the flood-hit districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per the prime minister’s instructions, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam will oversee the distribution of relief goods in districts Shangla and Buner; Federal Minister for Power Division will assist in Buner; Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Yousaf will oversee operations in Mansehra and PM’s Special Assistant Mubarak Zeb will supervise aid distribution in Bajaur.

The prime minister was personally overseeing NDMA’s relief operations in all flood-affected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PM Office Media Wing, on Sunday, said in a press release.

Under the PM’s Relief Package, more truckloads with relief supplies were being dispatched to the affected districts.

The relief goods included food rations, tents, and medicines.

These items were being handed over to the district administrations.

The prime minister has instructed the Chairman NDMA to stay in constant contact with the disaster management authorities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to make relief activities more coordinated.

The prime minister has also directed NDMA to finalize the priority list for delivery of aid goods in collaboration with the provincial governments, including PDMAs and GBDMA.

"We stand with the flood victims in this hour of difficulty," the press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

Yesterday, minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs on the prime minister’s special instructions, spent the entire day in the flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, monitored the relief activities and personally reviewed the delivery of relief goods.

Moreover, on the prime minister’s directive, NDMA was conducting relief operations in all flood-affected districts.

The Pakistan Army, other relevant departments and NGOs, were also playing active role in the relief activities.

