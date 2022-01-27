UrduPoint.com

Upper Age Limit For Govt Jobs Increased From 35 To 40 In GB

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Gilgit Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon on Thursday formally approved the summary of an increment in the upper age limit for government jobs in the province from 35 years to 40 years

The governor said that due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the youth were facing difficulties in getting jobs. To overcome these problems, the age limit has been increased from 35 to 40 in consultation with the provincial government.

In this regard, the governor said the unemployed youth of Gilgit-Baltistan would get the opportunity to get jobs.

