Upper Dir 's road accident claims two lives

(@imziishan)

Two person were killed while two others sustained injuries after a vehicle fell into a ditch in Upper Dir on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Two person were killed while two others sustained injuries after a vehicle fell into a ditch in Upper Dir on Tuesday.

According to police sources the victims were going to attend a marriage ceremony when they met this tragic incident , the incident left two died on the spot, reported a private news channel.

The injured were stated serious, rescue teams arrived at the site of the accident and carried out relief activities.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.