Upper Dir 's Road Accident Claims Two Lives
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 01:16 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Two person were killed while two others sustained injuries after a vehicle fell into a ditch in Upper Dir on Tuesday.
According to police sources the victims were going to attend a marriage ceremony when they met this tragic incident , the incident left two died on the spot, reported a private news channel.
The injured were stated serious, rescue teams arrived at the site of the accident and carried out relief activities.
The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.