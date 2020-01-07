UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Upper Dir 's Road Accident Claims Two Lives

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 01:16 PM

Upper Dir 's road accident claims two lives

Two person were killed while two others sustained injuries after a vehicle fell into a ditch in Upper Dir on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Two person were killed while two others sustained injuries after a vehicle fell into a ditch in Upper Dir on Tuesday.

According to police sources the victims were going to attend a marriage ceremony when they met this tragic incident , the incident left two died on the spot, reported a private news channel.

The injured were stated serious, rescue teams arrived at the site of the accident and carried out relief activities.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Marriage Vehicle Died Dir SITE

Recent Stories

51% Pakistanis who had heard of the PIC incident i ..

3 minutes ago

Polling for district Bar Association RWP on Jan 11

3 minutes ago

PM is expected to visit Malaysia at the end of thi ..

10 minutes ago

Iran designates US forces 'terrorists' for killing ..

7 minutes ago

Stephens blasts Brisbane organisers over 'respect' ..

14 minutes ago

PTA Cricket League (PCL) Held in Islamabad

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.