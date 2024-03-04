Open Menu

Upper House Adopts 6 Bills To Amend Ordinances

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 10:00 PM

The Senate on Monday adopted six different bills to amend ordinances and sent to the concerned committees for further deliberations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Senate on Monday adopted six different bills to amend ordinances and sent to the concerned committees for further deliberations.

Senator Mohsin Aziz, introduced a bill to further amend the Provincial Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965 (The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2023) which was adopted and sent further to the concerned committee.

Senator Mohsin Aziz, introduced a bill further to amend the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956 (The State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2023) which also adopted by the upper house and sent further to the concerned committee for deliberations.

Senator Mohsin Aziz, introduced another Bill to further amend the Factories Act, 1934 (The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2023) which was adopted by the upper house and sent to the concerned committee for further deliberations.

Senator Mohsin Aziz, introducedt the bill to further amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 (The Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2023).

(Amendment of section 376 of PPC) was sent to the concerned committee for deliberations.

Senator Mohsin Aziz introduced a bill to amend the Payment of Wages Act, 1936 (The Payment of Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2023) which after the adoption sent to the concerned committee for further deliberation.

Senator Sania Nishtar introduced the Pakistan Integrity in Public Life Bill, 2024 which was sent to the concerned committee for further deliberations.

