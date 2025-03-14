Upper House demonstrates unwavering commitment to promoting democratic values, strengthening foundations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

During the parliamentary year, the Upper House of Pakistan demonstrated unwavering commitment to promoting democratic values and strengthening the foundations of good governance through enhanced parliamentary oversight and legislative scrutiny

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) During the parliamentary year, the Upper House of Pakistan demonstrated unwavering commitment to promoting democratic values and strengthening the foundations of good governance through enhanced parliamentary oversight and legislative scrutiny.

The Annual Parliamentary Report, the Senate passed a total of 23 bills—12 government-sponsored and 11 introduced by private members—addressing critical areas such as digital governance, electoral reforms, labor rights, and combating human trafficking. Among these, the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment was highlighted as a significant milestone.

Over the course of the year, the Senate convened 12 regular sessions and participated in three joint sittings of Parliament, totaling 111 working days.

The report also provided insights into the performance of various branches of the Senate Secretariat, including the Legislation Branch, Question Branch, Motion Branch, Committee Branches, Research Directorate, Media Directorate, Inter-Parliamentary Relations Branch, Parliamentary Development Unit, Administration Branch, Service Branch, Reporting Directorate, Legislative Drafting Unit, Information Technology Directorate, and the Human Resource Management Branch.

The legislative interventions during the year were comprehensive and addressed a broad range of national and international issues.

These included enacting laws to combat human trafficking, protect victims of violence, enhance digital security, and introduce systems for e-governance. The Senate also actively used parliamentary platforms to raise concerns over the rights of Kashmiris and Palestinians, advocate for climate action, and uphold electoral integrity.

In a progressive move towards gender equality, the Senate promoted women’s active participation in national development through gender-responsive legislation. Particular focus was placed on laws for protection against harassment. Female Senators played an active role in debates and discussions, introducing significant legislative initiatives during the year.

On the international front, the Upper House strengthened Pakistan’s parliamentary diplomacy by engaging with legislatures around the world to promote bilateral and multilateral ties and institutional collaboration. Chairman Senate led official delegations to the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Austria, Ireland, and Azerbaijan.

These high-level visits emphasized expanding linkages and enhancing the role of parliamentary friendship groups to foster people-to-people contacts.

The Senate also hosted prominent foreign delegations, including Her Excellency Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, and a parliamentary delegation from Spain.

The leader of the Russian delegation also addressed the members of the House during their visit. Additionally, the Senate played an active role at the 15th Plenary of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Baku, Azerbaijan, where high-level interactions focused on exploring new avenues for cooperation and promoting regional peace and stability.

Continuing its efforts to modernize legislative procedures, the Senate introduced digital innovations, including new systems for tracking bills, motions, and debates, further revolutionizing parliamentary operations and enhancing transparency.