Upper House expresses condolence over sad demise of late Senator Sikandar Mandhro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Suspending the routine agenda, lawmakers in the Senate on Monday expressed condolence over the sad demise of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro, who died of kidney cancer the other day.

Expressing condolence with the family of Dr. Sikandar Mandhro, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that this was the tradition of the House to suspend agenda items and express condolence with the family of late fellow.

The House also offered Fateha for the departed soul of late Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro. Senator Maulana Faiz Muhammad led the Fateha.

The lawmakers made the atmosphere of the House gloomy while complementing late Senator for his services as legislator and serving the public. They termed it as a great loss to this House.

Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar paid a glowing tribute to late Dr. Sikandar Mandhro.

He said that he was a medical graduate and also completed master degree in economics.

He served his province and its people.

He said that when he conveyed to PM regarding the sad demise, Prime Minister also asked him to convey his condolence to the member of the House and family members of late senator.

He said that late Sikandaro Mandhro was part of us and he will remain in our hearts for ever.

Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said that late Senator Sikandar Mandhro spent whole his life serving the public. She said that late Mandhro was a gentle man. She prayed Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan also paid a glowing tribute to late Dr. Mandhro, saying that he was very kind hearted and seasoned politician.

He said that he also worked as minister for health.

Awan prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul of Dr Mandhro in eternal peace.

Paying tribute, Senator Irfan ul Siddiquee said that late Dr. Sikandar Mandhro was very honourable and gentle politician as such people were rare right now.

He said that the House had lost very good colleagues including Rehman Malik, Mushahidullah Khan, Mir Hasil Bizenjo, Kalsoom Parveen and Usman Khan Kakar. He said that we always felt spiritual happiness while meeting with the late senator.

Expressing condolence, Opposition Leader in the Senate Dr. Shehzad Waseem paid a glowing tribute to Senator Mehndro. He said that he was a seasoned politician and this House has lost a very good colleague. He expressed condolence with the family members of the Senator Mandhro.

Paying tribute to late Senator Mandhro, Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani said that Sikandar Mandhro was a legend politician. He served this house as chairman of several standing committees. "We have lost the great politician", he added.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, Senator Azam Swati, Senator Tahir Bizenjo, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Senator Pir Sabir Shah, Senator Fauzia Arshad, Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, Senator Shibli Faraz, Senator Seemi Ezdi, Senator Taj Haider, Senator Kauda Babar, Senator Sardar Shafiq Tareen, Senator Haji Hidayatullah, Senator Rana Maqbool, Senator Sarfaraz Bugti, Senator Muhammad Akram, Danesh Kumar, Senator Fida Muhammad, Senator Rukhsana Zubairi also expressed condolence with the family members of later Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro and eulogized his political and public services.