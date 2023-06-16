Upper house passes Senate salaries, allowances and privileges bill, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The upper house of the parliament on Friday unanimously passed the Salaries, Allowances and Privileges Bill 2023 of members, chairman and opposition leader of the Senate.

The bill which was moved by Senator Kauda Babar and other members of the Senate, said that there would be no burden on the financial system of the country with this bill.

Kauda Babar said the bill was presented with the objective to make clarity on the matter without getting any financial benefit.

The house also unanimously passed the Chairman Senate Salaries, Allowances, and Privileges Bill 2023 and Deputy Chairman Salaries, Allowances, and Privileges Bill 2023. The bill was moved by Senator Kauda Babar and other senators.