UrduPoint.com

Upper House Passes Senate Salaries, Allowances And Privileges Bill, 2023

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Upper house passes Senate salaries, allowances and privileges bill, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The upper house of the parliament on Friday unanimously passed the Salaries, Allowances and Privileges Bill 2023 of members, chairman and opposition leader of the Senate.

The bill which was moved by Senator Kauda Babar and other members of the Senate, said that there would be no burden on the financial system of the country with this bill.

Kauda Babar said the bill was presented with the objective to make clarity on the matter without getting any financial benefit.

The house also unanimously passed the Chairman Senate Salaries, Allowances, and Privileges Bill 2023 and Deputy Chairman Salaries, Allowances, and Privileges Bill 2023. The bill was moved by Senator Kauda Babar and other senators.

Related Topics

Senate Parliament Opposition

Recent Stories

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 be ..

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 beneficiaries in Syria

32 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

2 hours ago
 Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin t ..

Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

3 hours ago
 ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufact ..

ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufacturing Sunflower lanyards

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.