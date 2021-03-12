Upper House reposes confidence in Prime Minister leadership by electing his nominees: Ziaullah Bangash

Advisor to Chief Minister for Science and Technology Ziaullah Bangash Friday said that the elections of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate reposed confidence of the upper House in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 )

In a message, he said that both candidates Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi were nominated by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the slots of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate respectively.

He said that all PTI and allied parties members voted for both the candidates that rejected baseless propaganda of opposition parties that the government had lost confidence of its own members.

Zia said that 54 votes for the Deputy Chairman was clear evidence that opposition parties were not on the same page and their alliance was only for protecting their vested interests.