Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st January, 2020) Senate Sub Committee on Power expressed anger over the poor performance of power distribution companies (DISCOs) and suggested to revamp their managing boards .The meeting of the subcommittee was held on Friday at Parliament House , with its Convenor Senator Syed Shibli Faraz was on the chair which was briefed regarding losses and recoveries of DISCOs.The committee was informed that during the previous year losses incurred by DISCOs improved by 0.61 percent.

On which the convener of the committee took serious notice of the figures presented in the meeting .He said that these were misleading, since fuel price and other expenses have been included in it.

He expressed regret that even the managing boards of DISCOs had not been revamped. He emphasized that NEPRA should play proactive role in protecting the rights of the people of Pakistan. He underscored the need for affective coordination of the Power Division.During the meeting ,Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak stressed the need for outsourcing to improve performance.

He stressed that smart metering is no solution to the Kunda menace operating in Pakistan.Senator Siraj Ul Haq asserted that the common man must not be burdened by fuel prices. The Committee was also informed that the Power Division planned to introduce economical electricity units into the system.