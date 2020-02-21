Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights discussed in detail the Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Bill (ZARRA), 2020

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st February, 2020) Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights discussed in detail the Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Bill (ZARRA), 2020.The meeting of the committee was held on Friday at Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

ZARRA 2020 was introduced by Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr.

Shireen Mazari in the house. The National Assembly passed the Bill on 10th January, after which it was referred to the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights.The Committee considered the Bill and proposed certain amendments to remove loopholes and duality. Section 14 and 15 of the Bill were omitted.