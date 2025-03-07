Open Menu

Upper Kohistan Administration Engages Public In Open Forum On Ramazan Preparations

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan Tariq Ali Khan Friday reassured the public that hoarding and price inflation would not be tolerated during Ramazan.

He expressed these viewsd while addressing a Khuli Kutchery at the District Council Hall in Kamila to discuss and oversee arrangements for Ramazan.

The event saw active participation from district officials, business representatives, local dignitaries, and a large number of citizens.

During the session, residents voiced their concerns and suggestions related to the holy month, focusing on issues such as price stability of essential goods, access to clean water, enforcement of official rate lists, load shedding, and other basic services. The public commended the administration’s initiatives to regulate prices and acknowledged the role of the price monitoring desk in curbing hoarding and profiteering.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan emphasized that the district administration is closely monitoring markets to provide maximum relief to consumers. He also appreciated the cooperation of the business community in ensuring the availability of essential commodities at fair prices.

The DC directed all relevant officers to take immediate measures to facilitate the public, ensuring the provision of essential services. He reaffirmed the continuation of Ramazan discount bazaars, fair price shops, and strict action against profiteering.

The district administration remains committed to public welfare and plans to hold similar forums in the future to address citizens' concerns promptly and effectively.

