Upper Kohistan Administration Engages Public In Open Forum On Ramazan Preparations
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM
KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan Tariq Ali Khan Friday reassured the public that hoarding and price inflation would not be tolerated during Ramazan.
He expressed these viewsd while addressing a Khuli Kutchery at the District Council Hall in Kamila to discuss and oversee arrangements for Ramazan.
The event saw active participation from district officials, business representatives, local dignitaries, and a large number of citizens.
During the session, residents voiced their concerns and suggestions related to the holy month, focusing on issues such as price stability of essential goods, access to clean water, enforcement of official rate lists, load shedding, and other basic services. The public commended the administration’s initiatives to regulate prices and acknowledged the role of the price monitoring desk in curbing hoarding and profiteering.
Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan emphasized that the district administration is closely monitoring markets to provide maximum relief to consumers. He also appreciated the cooperation of the business community in ensuring the availability of essential commodities at fair prices.
The DC directed all relevant officers to take immediate measures to facilitate the public, ensuring the provision of essential services. He reaffirmed the continuation of Ramazan discount bazaars, fair price shops, and strict action against profiteering.
The district administration remains committed to public welfare and plans to hold similar forums in the future to address citizens' concerns promptly and effectively.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients
Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025
Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears
Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch third edition of 'The Good Store'
China confident in achieving 5% economic growth target for 2025
Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering community spirit at Ramadan t ..
Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaig ..
Vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Cherished Memory with ZEISS Port ..
DCT Abu Dhabi announces cultural events for Ramadan 2025
March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: GPSSA
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Awqaf Abu Dhabi to review progress of A ..
Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports tournament’
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Committee chairman orders transparent distribution of Zakat2 minutes ago
-
Upper Kohistan administration engages public in open forum on Ramazan preparations2 minutes ago
-
10 injured in road accident2 minutes ago
-
Four killed in road accident2 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib to launch an official wahtsApp channel on March 11th2 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies in trailer hit2 minutes ago
-
Two, including policeman killed in firing incident12 minutes ago
-
Battagram admin step up security measures under National Action Plan32 minutes ago
-
Car-motorcycle collision kills four in Bahawalnagar32 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh42 minutes ago
-
AIOU begins dispatch of Course Books42 minutes ago
-
Eight shopkeepers jailed for overpricing in Abbottabad42 minutes ago