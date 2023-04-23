UrduPoint.com

Upper Kohistan Police Conducted Search, Combing Operations For Security Reasons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2023 | 07:30 PM

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Upper Kohistan police on Sunday conducted a series of search and combing operations in the district including its check posts to further enhance the security of foreigners working at the Dasu and Harban Basha dams and maintain peace and security.

According to details, following the orders of District Police Officer Upper Kohistan, Muhammad Khalid Khan, Kohistan police started a drive to maintain law and order and security in the region.

In order to increase the capabilities of police officers and to deal with any emergency situation, under the supervision of SHO Harban Sabzal Khan, the police carried out a combing and search operation.

Police searched the area around the Bash Camp in Harban and took action against suspicious persons according to the law.

The District Police Officer has directed that combing and search operations be continued at all important and sensitive locations in the district so that timely action can be taken against criminals and peace and security can be maintained.

