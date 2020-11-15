Upper parts of Hazara division receives first snowfall of the season

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Kaghan, Naran, Galyat and Thandyani Sunday received the first snowfall of the season which was started last night and expected to continue till Monday.

Naran town received more than 2.5 feet snowfall, Kaghan up to 1.5 feet, Babusar Top about feet more than 3.5 feet, Galyat and Thandyani received up to 8 inches snow.

After snowfall and heavy downpour which was continued from last night, the temperatures all across Hazara division decreases, in hilly areas temperatures remained below zero.

Yesterday, 12 tourists in three vehicles were trapped in heavy snowfall at Babusar Top those were recovered by the Kaghan Hotels Association and have reached Challas by jeep.

While talking to APP local tv journalist Syed Noman Shah said that during the last 24 hours 17 tourist vehicles were trapped in Naran which were recovered by the heavy machinery of the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA).

He further said that despite the claim of the KP government for winter tourism in Naran and Kaghan KDA could not clear Mansehra Naran Kalkhad road (MNJ) road for tourists and other traffic after heavy snowfall of two days, the temperature in Naran and Kaghan reached below zero.

In Galyat all roads are clear for vehicular traffic, Galyat Development Authority (GDA) and KP Highway Authority (KPHA) machinery is ready to tackle any sort of situation in the area.

GDA has also issued an advisory for the tourists and locals to avoid unnecessary travel as the road is slippery after continuous snowfall and rain, use iron chain during the travel in Galyat while it's snowing.

A large number of tourists reached in Galyat to enjoy the snowfall while people are rushing at the soap, fish and other winter delicacies spots to enjoy the chilling weather in Abbottabad.

Other hilly areas of Hazara including Kaghan, Naran, Babusar Top have also received snowfall since last night where more than 6 inches of snow has been recorded.

According to the meteorology, department rain is expected at scattered places in the Hazara division and snowfall over the hills is also expected in Gillyat within the next 24 hours.

Continuous heavy rain and snowfall also ended season viral diseases that have gripped Hazara division particularly Abbottabad where air pollution had reached its peak owing to dry weather and unplanned construction work on the main Mansehra road.