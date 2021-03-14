UrduPoint.com
Upper Parts Of Hazara Receives Snowfall, Heavy Rain

Sun 14th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Upper parts of Hazara receives snowfall, heavy rain

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Heavy rain coupled with light snowfall in upper parts of Hazara division on Sunday dropped the mercury in district Abbottabad, Mansehra and Torghar.

Heavy rain also triggered flash flood and land sliding which blocked many connecting roads in three districts of the upper Hazara division including Abbottabad, Mansehra and Torghar while electricity transmission was remained stopped for more than 12 hours.

After snowfall in Galyat and Thandyani a large number of tourists visited these spots taking advantage of weekend and enjoyed snowfall.

More Stories From Pakistan

