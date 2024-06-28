Uproar In Punjab Assembly Leads To Budget Approval Delay
Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan suspends the membership of 11 opposition members for 15 days due to their disruptive behavior.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2024) The Punjab Assembly resembled a fish market throughout the day due to continuous uproar from the opposition, causing the budget approval to be postponed.
The session, chaired by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, was marked by significant chaos from the opposition, which continued even during Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's speech.
Due to the opposition's disruption, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan adjourned the budget session until 2 PM on Saturday. He stated, “I have tried to run the House in an orderly manner, but next time, I will use my constitutional authority to maintain order,”.
11 Opposition members suspended
During the session, the Speaker suspended the membership of 11 opposition members for 15 days due to their disruptive behavior.
The suspended members include Zulfiqar Ali, Shehbaz Ahmed, Tayyab Rashid, Muhammad Atif, Sheikh Imtiaz, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Ijaz Shafi, Rana Aurangzeb, Shoaib Amir, Usama Asghar, and Asad Abbas.
After the session, Provincial Information Minister Uzma Bukhari stated that the Chief Minister was discussing measures to reduce inflation and developmental projects, while the opposition engaged in thuggish behavior in the House.
She added, “We have decided to respond to the opposition in kind. They have made it a habit to use foul language about our leader. We were also in opposition but never behaved so disrespectfully,”.
