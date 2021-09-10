UrduPoint.com

Uproar On Appointment Of 481 Nurses Forced Adjournment Of PA

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly proceedings adjourned on Friday amid uproar by tribal MPAs in the House over the issue of 70 per cent appointments of male and female nurses from Malakand division in the Health directorate

The issue raised by Balochistan Awami Party's (BAP) MPA Bilal Afridi on an adjournment motion resulted in exchange of harsh words between treasury benches and tribal MPAs. Despite repeated ruling and warnings by the Speaker Mushtaq Ghani the tribal MPAs continued ruckus.

The speaker even warned MPA Nisar Mohmand that he would ban his entry in the House but to no use following adjournment of the proceedings of the House without taking most of the agenda items.

Earlier, MPA Bilal Afridi on his adjournment motion pointed out that Directorate General of Health Services floated an advertisement on October 24 inviting applications for appointment of 481 male and female nurses but appointment 70 per cent staff from Swat, Chitral and Dir districts and recruited only 29 persons from the merged districts which he said was discrimination with the merged districts.

Responding to the adjournment motion, Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai said that the advertisement was not for the merged district rather for the whole province, adding that most of the candidates applied from Chitral, Swat and Dir districts.

He further said that 50 people were recruited from Shangla district and all were appointed on merit.

In the meanwhile MPA Bilal Afridi started an uproar in the House and staged a sit-in in-front of Speaker dais and was joined by other tribal MPAs.

The speaker, finding no other option, resorted to adjourn the proceedings of the House till Monday.

