UPS battery explosion triggers fire, reduces decoration shop to ashes

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :A battery that was part of an Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) system exploded and triggered fire that reduced the decoration material and products being sold at the shop to ashes at a Bazaar in tahsil Jatoi, rescuers said on Monday.

Mian Muhammad Rashid Lar and Mian Muhammad Khalid Lar were running a shop at Chowk Nooria of Fareedia Bazaar selling decoration material and products. The shop caught fire after its UPS battery exploded. The products worth thousands of Rupees burnt to ashes. Rescuers from Rescue 1122 and people of the area put out the fire after two hour long effort saving other nearby shops from being burnt.

The people thanked the rescuers for timely help and appealed the government to help compensate the shopkeeper's losses.