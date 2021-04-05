UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPS Battery Explosion Triggers Fire, Reduces Decoration Shop To Ashes

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 06:40 PM

UPS battery explosion triggers fire, reduces decoration shop to ashes

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :A battery that was part of an Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) system exploded and triggered fire that reduced the decoration material and products being sold at the shop to ashes at a Bazaar in tahsil Jatoi, rescuers said on Monday.

Mian Muhammad Rashid Lar and Mian Muhammad Khalid Lar were running a shop at Chowk Nooria of Fareedia Bazaar selling decoration material and products. The shop caught fire after its UPS battery exploded. The products worth thousands of Rupees burnt to ashes. Rescuers from Rescue 1122 and people of the area put out the fire after two hour long effort saving other nearby shops from being burnt.

The people thanked the rescuers for timely help and appealed the government to help compensate the shopkeeper's losses.

Related Topics

Fire Rashid Jatoi Rescue 1122 From Government

Recent Stories

FTA receives two new international accreditations

14 minutes ago

FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in Arab ..

28 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi congratulates Fujairah Municipalit ..

59 minutes ago

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support UAE’s su ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Cargo appoints Rom Top Aviation as GSA for ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 4,323 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.