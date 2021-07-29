UrduPoint.com
Upset In PP-38 By-polls For PML-N

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 01:24 PM

Upset in PP-38 by-polls for PML-N

PTI candidate Chaudhary Ahsan Saleem defeated his rival PML-N candidate Chaudhary Tariq Akhtar by by-election of PP-38 in Sialkot.

SIALKOT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2021) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) candidate Chaudhary Ahsan Saleem Baryar won the seat by defeating his rival PML-N candidate Chaudhary Tariq Akhtar in by election of PP-38, Sialkot.

The PTI candidate got 60,588 votes while the PML-N ‘s Chaudhry Tariq Akhtar could get 53,571 votes, according to unofficial results announced on Wednesday night.

PTI now has two provincial assembly seats in Sialkot district out of 11 Punjab Assembly seats.

“A new face in politics has defeated an experienced politician in the by-polls,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan.

There was jubilation over the victory.

All eyes were on the Sialkot by-election after the PTI victory in the recent AJK Legislative Assembly election. The PTI reposed trust in Ahsan Baryar for the all-important seat after the nomination papers of Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, were rejected by the returning officer due to his dual nationality. Ahsan Baryar is the son of Muhammad Saleem Baryar, provincial leader of the PML-Q. Ahsan claimed the PML-Q fully supported him and did not field its candidate paving the way for his success.

