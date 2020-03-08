Upto 50 shelter homes serving poor in six cities: Focal Person

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister's Focal Person for Shelter Homes Naseem-ur-Rehman has said that some 50 shelter homes had been set up across the country to provide appropriate accommodation and food to homeless and needy people.

He said : "Forty 'Panah-Gahs' (shelter-homes) are fully functional in six major cities of the country while ten are near completion and will soon start facilitating poor under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan." The shelter homes were operating in multiple cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Faisalabad and Sialkot, he added.

Talking to APP, Naseem-ur-Rehman said the shelter homes were fully serving more than 3200 poor people in the Federal capital daily, by providing breakfast to 669 person, lunch to 1,036 and dinner to 1,501. Apart from that some 434 homeless people were staying daily at these points, he added.

Naseem said establishment of around 1,000 shelter homes were also in the offing which manifested the guidelines of the United Nations with regard to the well-being of downtrodden segment of the society.

A computerized database of the shelter homes' beneficiaries were also being prepared to get first-hand information about the level of poverty in various districts of the country, he said and pointed out that the poverty alleviation was top priority of present government.

The focal person said it was first time in the history of Pakistan that the State was taking responsibility of poor and deserving people. "Food, accommodation, health and cleanliness are constitutional rights [of citizens] which are part of the State's duty", he added.

Naseem said it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to transform Pakistan into a welfare state, based on justice and equality. The creation of shelter homes for under privileged segments of the society was a practical step towards transformation of Pakistan into a welfare state on the pattern of Madinah under the vision of prime minister, he added.

He said the prime objective of 'Panah Gahs' was to provide food and other basic necessities to the people living below the poverty line in a dignified manner.

The focal person said it was the top most priority of the government to encourage people to take collective steps for creation of a society where all the segments could live together in harmony.

The narrative of giving top most priority to poor and destitute in the State, envisioned by the prime minister, was becoming a reality, he remarked.

