Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:40 PM

Upto 500,000 illegal Kundas, main reason for electrocution incidents in Karachi

Karachi-Electric (KE) on Thursday pointed out that 300,000 to 500,000 illegal Kundas (Connections) in Karachi were the main reason for several unfortunate electrocution incidents, occurred during recent monsoon rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ):Karachi-Electric (KE) on Thursday pointed out that 300,000 to 500,000 illegal Kundas (Connections) in Karachi were the main reason for several unfortunate electrocution incidents, occurred during recent monsoon rains.

Chairman of Karachi Electric Ikram Sehgal informed the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, at Parliament House, about their findings that internet cables and illegal light switches were also a reason for many incidents.

Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood, Chairman of the committee chaired the meeting. Senators Hidayat Ullah, Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Mushahidullah Khan, Najma Hameed, Dr. Ashok Kumar, Anwar Lal Deen, Mushtaq Ahmed, Samina Saeed, Mian Raza Rabbani and Sassui Palijo attended the meeting.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mohammad Azam Khan Swati also attended the meeting.

The committee expressed displeasure over the absence of Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) from the meeting.

The Chairman of the Committee said that Chairman NEPRA was invited by committee to discuss issues related to K-Electric and particularly fatal and non-fatal incidents during recent rains.

Director General NEPRA and Chairman Karachi-Electric briefed the committee regarding standard operating procedures (SOPs) for electric supply and distribution companies during monsoon season to avoid fatal and non-fatal accidents by electrocution.

He said Karachi Electric had already published public notices, alerting all relevant stakeholders that these encroachments damage KE infrastructure, impede operations and maintenance and are a major public safety hazard since they bypass electrical safety mechanisms.

He said the Chairman NEPRA has raised question over the K-Electric newly installed system - Aerial Bundle Conductor (ABC). He informed the committee that fatal incidents have taken place due to rains and poor system of the K-Electric.

Earlier, the committee discussed "The Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, moved by Senator Mian Raza Rabbani in the Senate and referred to the Committee on September 2, 2019.

The committee also discussed the implementation status on directions of the committee of extension of contract period of the contractual medical staff at Cardiac Centre, PIMS, Islamabad and for regularization of the same.

Senior officials of Ministry of National Health Services informed the committee that in this regard Supreme Court has given directions and the management will implement it in letter and spirit.

The committee also discussed the motion under rule, 2018, raised by Senator Sassui Palijo regarding Syllabus prescribed for the CentralSuperior Services (CSS) examination in the country, at present referredby the House on September 2, 2019.

