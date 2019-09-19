Upto 7000 complaints received against power companies during last quarter

Federal ombudsman has received upto 7000 complaints against different power distribution companies during last quarter spanning from April to June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal ombudsman has received upto 7000 complaints against different power distribution companies during last quarter spanning from April to June.

Around 6975 complaints were received against different power companies out of which 6292 have been resolved through instant action on behest of federal ombudsman administration, said an official of federal ombudsman.

"Mostly these complaints were regarding load shedding, billing error, wrong meter readings and issues of high and low voltage in certain areas," he told APP.

Having received 11, 532 complaints during last three months regarding different departments under its jurisdiction, 11,057 have been resolved with complaints against power companies on the top.

He said highest number of complaints after power companies were received against Sui gas authorities and then against NADRA.

� Official said 1859 complaints against Sui Northern Gas Pipeline were received out of which 2093 were solved, adding, the number of resolved complaints was higher than the original complaints because the pending were not attended which were also been resolved during this quarter.

He said complaints regarding NADRA were 969 out of which 1094 have been resolved, similarly, he told that among 539 complaints against Pakistan Post, 497 were resolved.

"Complaints received against Allama Iqbal Open University (AIUO) are 277 from which 257 have been resolved while complaints against State Life Insurance� were 246 out of which 208 have been resolved", he added.

Grievances against Baitul Maal were 481 and resolved ones were 382 similarly 186 complaints received against Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) from which 234 decisions have been taken to resolve these complaints, he added.� Official also said that federal ombudsman's online portal was receiving approximately 60 complaints regarding different departments on daily basis which gets resolved within 60 days after filing.

Ombudsman secretariat has already established an Instant Complaints Resolution Mechanism (CMIS), a mobile application, under which complaints concerning every agency/department were received and entertained.

"People's grievances about all those institution under federal ombudsman's jurisdiction are resolved within 60 days and they need no lawyer or deposit any fee to get their problems redressed", he said.

He said that people should come to their institute for solution of their issues as our officers' issue on the spot orders to resolve the hardships thus ensuring provision of cheaper justice on the door step of the complainants.