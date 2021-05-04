UPU launches new address verification API

Universal Postal Union (UPU) has launched a new address verification Application Programme Interface (API) developed specifically for the postal industry and its stakeholders to ensure address data quality for trusted deliveries

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Universal Postal Union (UPU) has launched a new address verification Application Programme Interface (API) developed specifically for the postal industry and its stakeholders to ensure address data quality for trusted deliveries.

It is an easy and ready-to-incorporate solution to acquire address data at the point-of-address input and to check address data against the UPU's worldwide POST*CODE DataBase, said a press release.

� The API�is the result of the hard work of the UPU's Postal Operations Directorate's Addressing Solutions department. "In addition to checking address components against the POST*CODE DataBase, it also checks against derivative databases, such as postal addressing systems, the standardized address format description and knowledge center information, such as postcode length and postcode format," explains Luc�Hauss, Addressing Solutions manager.

� The POST*CODE DataBase, which includes information from 192 member countries and 38 territories, is updated quarterly and updates are dispatched to the UPU's licensees via a file transfer protocol platform.

� Address Verification API complements the UPU's existing application programming interfaces, which are currently available for international address input and international address verification at postcode and locality level or both.

"Twenty years of expertise have gone into developing UPU's APIs, which incorporate the comprehensive 'must have' postal address file reference data," Hauss added.