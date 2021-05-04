UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPU Launches New Address Verification API

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 01:26 PM

UPU launches new address verification API

Universal Postal Union (UPU) has launched a new address verification Application Programme Interface (API) developed specifically for the postal industry and its stakeholders to ensure address data quality for trusted deliveries

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Universal Postal Union (UPU) has launched a new address verification Application Programme Interface (API) developed specifically for the postal industry and its stakeholders to ensure address data quality for trusted deliveries.

It is an easy and ready-to-incorporate solution to acquire address data at the point-of-address input and to check address data against the UPU's worldwide POST*CODE DataBase, said a press release.

� The API�is the result of the hard work of the UPU's Postal Operations Directorate's Addressing Solutions department. "In addition to checking address components against the POST*CODE DataBase, it also checks against derivative databases, such as postal addressing systems, the standardized address format description and knowledge center information, such as postcode length and postcode format," explains Luc�Hauss, Addressing Solutions manager.

� The POST*CODE DataBase, which includes information from 192 member countries and 38 territories, is updated quarterly and updates are dispatched to the UPU's licensees via a file transfer protocol platform.

� Address Verification API complements the UPU's existing application programming interfaces, which are currently available for international address input and international address verification at postcode and locality level or both.

"Twenty years of expertise have gone into developing UPU's APIs, which incorporate the comprehensive 'must have' postal address file reference data," Hauss added.

Related Topics

From Industry

Recent Stories

ADNOC announces industry-leading initiative to dri ..

16 minutes ago

India's Opposition Calls for Introduction of Natio ..

5 minutes ago

Australian study shows 26 butterflies at great ris ..

5 minutes ago

Mongolia issues warning of spring floods

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce explores bolstering ec ..

31 minutes ago

Railways retrieve 461 acres land from private indi ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.