UPU organizes seminar on urban issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Urban Policy and Planning Unit (UPU) of Planning and Development Department here Wednesday organized a daylong seminar on awareness regarding civic issues.

Communication Cell of Urban Planning Unit informed the seminar was also attended by Peshawar Traffic Police and officials of WSSP.

During seminar school children were given awareness and information regarding traffic rules and health and cleanliness issues.

Executive Director Urban Planning Unit, Inayatullah Wasim at the occasion said we are providing information and creating awareness among students regarding civic problems so that they could make their future better.

He said this kind of programs on urban issue would also be organized in other government schools to persuade students to work for establishment of a civilized society.

He informed that students aging from 15 to 20 years will be included in this awareness campaign.