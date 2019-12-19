UPU "PostNet" Being Opened To Wider Postal Sector Players

(@FahadShabbir)

The Universal Postal Union (UPU) electronic data interchange network, "PostNet", is one of the first solutions being opened to wider postal sector players

Coupled with a new Electronic Advance Data App for customers, the UPU is making strides to connect the entire postal supply chain from end to end, said a press release issued by UPU on Thursday.

Actors in critical segments of the postal supply chain, such as Customs, airlines, ground handlers and other transport companies, are now able to access the organization's supply chain-related IT services.

This includes PostNet, an electronic data interchange (EDI) network developed by the Postal Technology Centre (PTC) that provides the possibility to transmit information on outgoing and incoming postal items between stakeholders securely and in real-time.

The addition of wider postal sector players to the EDI network is therefore a real benefit for Posts.

Pre-advice of incoming mail via EDI messaging is vital because Posts can use their records of electronic messages to plan their logistics, identify quality problems and invoice one another.

Pre-advising is also a regulatory requirement; electronic advance data (EAD) reinforces the security of the supply chain, keeping track of the contents of postal items.

With several countries and regions imposing EAD regulations beginning in 2021, it is more important than ever to ensure all Posts are ready to exchange this data with critical actors across the supply chain.

The UPU has created an EAD roadmap to bring the entire postal network in line with modern needs. Enabling partners to exchange messages with postal operators through this network is a critical step to closing any remaining gaps in communication.

The new policy simplifies access to the system and aims to bring more Post-partner exchanges onto Post*Net to help the UPU monitor key performance indicators, such as quality of service.� Additional work is underway to improve efficiency by allowing partners to pull the exact data they need from the system, rather than pushing masses of unfiltered data to them.

The Postal Technology Centre (PTC) has also created a solution to connect customers to the network from the very beginning of the process.

The Electronic Advance Data (EAD) App, is the UPU's answer to a growing need for smooth customs clearance in line with security requirements as the Post delivers more and more e-commerce items.

The app is user-friendly, with easy input of sender and recipient information, content details and associated documentation.