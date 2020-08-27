UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPU World Leaders Forum Goes Virtual For Truly Global Postal Discussion

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

UPU world leaders forum goes virtual for truly global postal discussion

Following the decision to postpone the Parcel and Post Expo 2020 in Vienna, Austria, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and its partner have decided to turn the UPU World Leaders Forum into a virtual event

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Following the decision to postpone the Parcel and Post Expo 2020 in Vienna, Austria, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and its partner have decided to turn the UPU World Leaders Forum into a virtual event.

"Although disappointed that the UPU World Leaders Forum will not take place this year, we intend to use the virtual event to deepen the conversation and stimulate a truly global discussion on posts," said David Dadge, Programme Manager, Communication and Events Programme, UPU, said a press release issued here.

To be held on 12th October, the World Leaders Forum offers a mix of pre-recorded sessions and "live" sessions by top speakers to generate discussion and debate.

The participants have an opportunity to join in the conversation and UPU will use the event to show case its postal technology innovations.

"Virtual delivery of the Parcel and Post Expo Conference will enable us to work with UPU to put on content which will be delivered 'live' and subsequently accessible later for on-demand viewing."

Related Topics

World Technology Vienna David Austria October 2020 Post Event Top

Recent Stories

AED2.45 bn foreign investments in UAE capital mark ..

36 minutes ago

9 killed in Karachi wall collapse incident

1 minute ago

Call for tax exemption to cover big loss by rain t ..

1 minute ago

Sindh Govt unprepared to deal with natural calamit ..

1 minute ago

Couple held on charges of drug smuggling

1 minute ago

Advocate dies in road accident

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.