UPU world leaders forum goes virtual for truly global postal discussion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Following the decision to postpone the Parcel and Post Expo 2020 in Vienna, Austria, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and its partner have decided to turn the UPU World Leaders Forum into a virtual event.

"Although disappointed that the UPU World Leaders Forum will not take place this year, we intend to use the virtual event to deepen the conversation and stimulate a truly global discussion on posts," said David Dadge, Programme Manager, Communication and Events Programme, UPU, said a press release issued here.

To be held on 12th October, the World Leaders Forum offers a mix of pre-recorded sessions and "live" sessions by top speakers to generate discussion and debate.

The participants have an opportunity to join in the conversation and UPU will use the event to show case its postal technology innovations.

"Virtual delivery of the Parcel and Post Expo Conference will enable us to work with UPU to put on content which will be delivered 'live' and subsequently accessible later for on-demand viewing."