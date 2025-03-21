Uraan Pakistan Official Visits Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital Sargodha
Published March 21, 2025
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) In line with the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal department in Sargodha is distributing over 600 Iftar boxes daily to support the underprivileged under the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ initiative.
On Friday, Director of the Project Human Resources for the Prime Minister’s ‘Uraan Pakistan’ initiative, Qasim Zafar Cheema, paid a surprise visit to Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital Thalassemia Centre. He reviewed the cooking facilities and inspected the distribution arrangements for Iftar boxes.
Qasim Cheema said the government had made special arrangements to ensure that deserving individuals receive quality Iftar meals. Iftar counters have been set up at Civil Hospital Sargodha, near Hamid Shah Mosque, the Women Empowerment Centre, and the Child Protection Centre, providing meals to the neediest individuals.
He further highlighted that under the Prime Minister’s initiative, more than five million people across the country will benefit from Iftar box distributions during Ramazan.
