Open Menu

‘Uraan Pakistan’ To Make Country $1 Trillion Economy: Ahsan Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 11:30 PM

‘Uraan Pakistan’ to make country $1 trillion economy: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that the government’s long-term target is to transform the country into a one trillion-dollar economy through its strategic vision 'Uraan Pakistan'.

Speaking at a private news channel, he said that Pakistan must reflect on its developmental journey with clarity.

While we have achieved many successes, our progress has been significantly slower compared to other countries. Nations that were once far behind us have now overtaken us, he said.

He identified four key pillars behind Pakistan's lag in development: lack of peace and harmony, political instability, weak commitment to reforms, and discontinuity in policies. “The period between 2013 and 2016 saw Pakistan on a take-off trajectory, but policy discontinuity reversed the momentum,” he said.

Iqbal urged the nation to learn from past disruptions. “We owe it to the next generation to offer a stable and prosperous future. Our ambitious goals are directly tied to the dream of a developed Pakistan, and Insha’Allah we will achieve it.”

Explaining the 'Uraan Pakistan' initiative, the minister said it revolves around five core 'Es', with ‘e-Pakistan’ being one of the most challenging yet essential components. He highlighted that with 70% of Pakistan’s population comprising youth, the country possesses a demographic advantage, but only if this talent is equipped to thrive in the age of artificial intelligence.

“To achieve economic transformation, we must digitize all sectors including agriculture and industry, and ensure universal access to fast internet,” he emphasized.

Iqbal also underscored the need to shift Pakistan’s agricultural sector toward value addition, calling it critical for economic growth. “Pakistan is rich in resources — whether it is agriculture, human capital, or minerals — but stability is the key to unlocking this potential,” he said.

Speaking about Balochistan, he said the province holds immense promise in the mining and minerals sector. “International investors are keen, but hostile elements are attempting to disrupt progress through orchestrated protests to halt development in Balochistan,” he warned.

He called for collective national efforts beyond political differences, saying: “Internal challenges exist, but we must bring all provinces on board, work in unison, and prioritize national interest above all.”

On fiscal matters, Ahsan Iqbal proposed amendments to the NFC Award to reflect changing demographics, especially after the FATA merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and acknowledged Gilgit-Baltistan's concerns. “We must move toward a more progressive, equitable resource-sharing model, taking cues from global best practices.”

Responding to a question, he concluded by stating: “The Constitution of Pakistan and its full implementation is the only pathway to national progress.”

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

8 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

8 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

8 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

8 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

8 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

8 hours ago
Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

8 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

9 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

9 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

9 hours ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

11 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan