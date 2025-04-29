‘Uraan Pakistan’ to make country $1 trillion economy: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that the government’s long-term target is to transform the country into a one trillion-dollar economy through its strategic vision 'Uraan Pakistan'.

Speaking at a private news channel, he said that Pakistan must reflect on its developmental journey with clarity.

While we have achieved many successes, our progress has been significantly slower compared to other countries. Nations that were once far behind us have now overtaken us, he said.

He identified four key pillars behind Pakistan's lag in development: lack of peace and harmony, political instability, weak commitment to reforms, and discontinuity in policies. “The period between 2013 and 2016 saw Pakistan on a take-off trajectory, but policy discontinuity reversed the momentum,” he said.

Iqbal urged the nation to learn from past disruptions. “We owe it to the next generation to offer a stable and prosperous future. Our ambitious goals are directly tied to the dream of a developed Pakistan, and Insha’Allah we will achieve it.”

Explaining the 'Uraan Pakistan' initiative, the minister said it revolves around five core 'Es', with ‘e-Pakistan’ being one of the most challenging yet essential components. He highlighted that with 70% of Pakistan’s population comprising youth, the country possesses a demographic advantage, but only if this talent is equipped to thrive in the age of artificial intelligence.

“To achieve economic transformation, we must digitize all sectors including agriculture and industry, and ensure universal access to fast internet,” he emphasized.

Iqbal also underscored the need to shift Pakistan’s agricultural sector toward value addition, calling it critical for economic growth. “Pakistan is rich in resources — whether it is agriculture, human capital, or minerals — but stability is the key to unlocking this potential,” he said.

Speaking about Balochistan, he said the province holds immense promise in the mining and minerals sector. “International investors are keen, but hostile elements are attempting to disrupt progress through orchestrated protests to halt development in Balochistan,” he warned.

He called for collective national efforts beyond political differences, saying: “Internal challenges exist, but we must bring all provinces on board, work in unison, and prioritize national interest above all.”

On fiscal matters, Ahsan Iqbal proposed amendments to the NFC Award to reflect changing demographics, especially after the FATA merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and acknowledged Gilgit-Baltistan's concerns. “We must move toward a more progressive, equitable resource-sharing model, taking cues from global best practices.”

Responding to a question, he concluded by stating: “The Constitution of Pakistan and its full implementation is the only pathway to national progress.”