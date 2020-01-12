Urban afforestation project to help mitigate environmental degradation

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :In a bid to mitigate the sufferings of Lahorites, who have been facing environmental issues in the form of smog and poor air quality round-the-year, the first urban forest project has been inaugurated here.

As part of Prime Minister Imran Khan's 10-billion tree project, the project would be the first of its kind, in which plants would be grown through Japanese 'Miyawaki' technique near Liberty Market in Lahore. The project consists of 8 kanals of land.

Noted environmental expert Mehmood Khalid Qamar told APP that Miyawaki was a technique which helps build dense, native forests, adding plants grow 10 times faster and the resulting plantation was 30 times denser.

Another environmental expert Kashif Mehmood Salik said under the Prime Minister Imran Khan government's billion-tree-tsunami campaign, the forest covered area in the country was being increased rapidly. Under the campaign, 200 million trees would be planted in Punjab, which is the largest province of the country, they added.

Malik Amin Aslam, Prime Minister's Adviser on Climate Change, in a statement, said the project would help increase biodiversity by 100 times compared to that of a typical forest.

Giving details of the project, Aslam said that 10,000 saplings had already been planted.

Meanwhile, sixty thousand kanals of land had been recovered from the land grabbers in the city where more urban forests could be grown.

Aslam further said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was aiming at creating awareness among masses and it would also guide people on what sorts of plants to grow in their private areas of land.

The urban afforestation project has been launched by Lahore Development Authority and a civil society organisation called 'Lahore Afforestation Group'. Meanwhile, the largest real estate portal of the country, Zameen.com, and renowned developer Izhar-Monnoo Group, contributed financially and technically.

According to a study, released by the World Resources Institute, in India, hundreds of Miyawaki urban gardens have been grown in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. India has lost a tree cover of almost 1.6-million hectares between 2001 and 2018, the study revealed.