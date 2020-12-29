UrduPoint.com
Tue 29th December 2020 | 08:24 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Tuesday said provincial government had destroyed Sindh's urban centres including Hyderabad due to corrupt policies of incompetent rulers, where growers, traders and common men were badly affected due to corrupt policies of incompetent rulers.

Addressing the media here at the office of Qasimabad Business Forum, Firdous Shamim said due to prudent policies of the Federal government positive results emerged with regard to the recovery of the economy.

PTI leader said the federal government had vowed to hold the next census within three years so that objections of different political parties could be resolved.

He said the census was held before PTI took over the reins of federal government and on the basis of that census general elections were held in the country in 2018.

Firdous Naqvi said the first goal of the PTI government was to take care of the economy which had badly affected due to corruption of previous rulers while COVID-19 had also affected it afterwards.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken the country out of the economic mess by making strict economic decisions, Naqvi said and added that the PTI government had narrowed the current account deficit to five year low by improving the country's trade balance.

He said the world had recognized steps taken by PTI government to contain COVID-19 from spreading further in the country.

He said the federal government had disbursed a huge amount of Rs.63 billion to poor people under Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme, the step widely hailed by the international community.

Terming the PDM alliance, a bunch of corrupt parties, Firdous Shamim Naqvi said former rulers had deteriorated the economy by indulging in corrupt practices during their tenures but now the country was in safe hands.

He said the purpose of his visit to Hyderabad was to identify the issues of the business community and growers and vowed to raise these issues in Sindh Assembly for early resolution. He said he would take feedback from growers and business community organizations with regard to the upcoming budget so that their proposals could be incorporated in the provincial budget.

Earlier, the chairman Qasimabad Business Forum Engineer Rehmatullah Saand also presented Sindhi Topi and Ajrak to the visiting guest.

PTI leaders Sadaqat Jatoi, Mehfoze Ursani and others were also present on the occasion.

