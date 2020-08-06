Urban flood likely in Karachi, Hyderabad on Friday, Saturday: FFD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division Lahore (FFD) has said that urban flood is likely in Karachi and Hyderabad besides flash flooding in the hill torrents of eastern Balochistan and nullahs/ rivers of coastal Balochistan on Friday and Saturday.

According to FFD on Thursday, scattered rain-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan (Punjab), Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Ghotki (Sindh) and Kalat, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Khuzdar, Lasbella and Awaran (Balochistan Province) during the said period.

The rivers discharge situation continues to be normal with no flood in any of the rivers of Indus River System.

The present combined live storage of three reservoirs (Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla) is 9.482 MAF ( i.e 69.65% of the total live storage of 13.614 MAF).

In Mangla reservoir just 10.

15 feet storage space is left to attain maximum conservation level (MCL):1242.00 feet.

The FFD, Lahore has reported rapid westwards movement of yesterday's well marked monsoon low (earlier over Northwestern Bay of Bengal) which is now prevailing over Western Madhya Pradesh (India) with cyclonic circulation (extension of monsoon low in upper air) continues to persist over South Gujrat (India).

Moderate to strong moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into the southern parts of Pakistan upto 7000 feet with weak seasonal low lying over West Balochistan.

Widespread rain/wind-thundershowers with Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are expected over Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Allah Yar, Matiyari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad of Sindh province from Thursday to Saturday.