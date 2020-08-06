UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Urban Flood Likely In Karachi, Hyderabad On Friday, Saturday: FFD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:04 PM

Urban flood likely in Karachi, Hyderabad on Friday, Saturday: FFD

The Flood Forecasting Division Lahore (FFD) has said that urban flood is likely in Karachi and Hyderabad besides flash flooding in the hill torrents of eastern Balochistan and nullahs/ rivers of coastal Balochistan on Friday and Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division Lahore (FFD) has said that urban flood is likely in Karachi and Hyderabad besides flash flooding in the hill torrents of eastern Balochistan and nullahs/ rivers of coastal Balochistan on Friday and Saturday.

According to FFD on Thursday, scattered rain-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan (Punjab), Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Ghotki (Sindh) and Kalat, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Khuzdar, Lasbella and Awaran (Balochistan Province) during the said period.

The rivers discharge situation continues to be normal with no flood in any of the rivers of Indus River System.

The present combined live storage of three reservoirs (Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla) is 9.482 MAF ( i.e 69.65% of the total live storage of 13.614 MAF).

In Mangla reservoir just 10.

15 feet storage space is left to attain maximum conservation level (MCL):1242.00 feet.

The FFD, Lahore has reported rapid westwards movement of yesterday's well marked monsoon low (earlier over Northwestern Bay of Bengal) which is now prevailing over Western Madhya Pradesh (India) with cyclonic circulation (extension of monsoon low in upper air) continues to persist over South Gujrat (India).

Moderate to strong moist currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into the southern parts of Pakistan upto 7000 feet with weak seasonal low lying over West Balochistan.

Widespread rain/wind-thundershowers with Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are expected over Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Allah Yar, Matiyari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad of Sindh province from Thursday to Saturday.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Lahore Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Flood Hyderabad Gujrat Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Kalat Khuzdar Awaran From

Recent Stories

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

21 minutes ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

55 minutes ago

UAE’s COVID-19 inactivated vaccine trials reach ..

2 hours ago

Rashid Al Nuaimi participates in FIFA meeting with ..

3 hours ago

WHO ramps up COVID-19 support to hotspot countries ..

3 hours ago

Mauritanian president orders reshuffle after first ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.