Urban flood mock exercise held in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Urban flood mock exercise was conducted at Khwaja Safdar Road, Nullah Bheed, here on Sunday.

Regional Emergency Officer Rescue-1122 Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Zubair Wattoo, DO Emergency Naveed Iqbal, Emergency Officer Irfan Yaqoob, CEO education Mian Muhammed Riaz, DHO Dr. Wasim Mirza, Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghumman, representatives of rescue guards, civil defence, health department, irrigation department, livestock department, traffic police and social welfare organisations were also present on this occasion.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue/ District Focal Person Disaster Management Abdul Rauf Mehar has said that the District Administration Sialkot has been tasked to effectively deal with the emergency situation in the city due to possible heavy monsoon rains and immediate drainage of rain water from low lying areas.

The purpose of the Full Scale Urban Flood Exercise under the supervision of District Administration Sialkot is to assess the preparation, capacity and capability of all the departments concerned including Rescue-1122 and the metropolitan.

He inspected the stalls of the devices that could be tested for possible flooding and keep them in standby position so that emergency relief could be provided to the public in a timely manner.

The ADCR said that the purpose of such mock exercises is to test the professional capabilities of the rescuers as well as the operational capabilities of the equipment so that the best measures can be taken to prevent possible floods and to establish mutual cooperation between the district departments so that emergency relief can be provided to the people in time.

ADCR Abdul Rauf expressed satisfaction over the possible flood preparedness and cooperation of rescue and other departments.