Urban flooding caused by heavy rain in Karachi kills 19 dead

The residents of Karachi face urban flooding as the roads and houses inundated into rain water.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2020) At least 19 people were killed and several others injured in different incidents caused by heavy spell of rain in Karachi on Friday.

The rain devastated Karachi and other cities of Sindh by causing urban flooding, power outages and traffic jams. Rain water entered into the homes of even posh areas like DHA and Bahria Town and completely damaged the business.

According to the reports, children and women were among those who lost their lives in rain-related incidents as a wall collapsed in Saima Square of Gulistan-e-Johar area late night. Thunderbolt, the local people said, caused wall collapse.

A female polio patients died after she drowned into rain water entered into her house in Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society Karachi east district after rain water flooded the residential areas of of the metropolitan.

Heavy rain lashed Karachi after which almost half of the city, its roads and streets inundated into rain water. Sindh government declared emergency while Pakistan army started rescue operation for the people stranded in flooded areas.

A video also went viral on social media which showed that a police van swept away in the rain water and the people were crying for help.

Other areas like North Karachi, Hyderi, Power House Chowrangi, North Nazimabad, Manzoor Colony, Sakhi Hassan, Nagan Chowrangi, and KDA Chowrang were flooded with rainwater, while several underpasses, including KPT underpass that connects Do Talwar to Teen Talwar at Clifton, were closed to all sorts of traffic after rainwater accumulated there.

There was water everywhere on the M.A Jinnah Road, I.I Chundrigar Road, Aiwan-e-Saddar Road, adjoining streets and lanes.The Korangi Causeway was closed due to overflowing Malir River which caused severe traffic jams in the area.

A container which was kept there on M.A Jinnah road swept away due to heavy flow of rain water. there was complete blackout in many areas like Malir, Defence and Sarjani from the last 19 hours. Several telecommunication signal towers are not functioning causing mobile service to be disrupted in several areas.

Met office forecast more rain in Karachi saying that rainfall system gained more intensity after it merged with another system coming in from Balochistan.