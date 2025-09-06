Open Menu

Urban Flooding Eased In Gujrat Through Disposal System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Urban flooding eased in Gujrat through disposal system

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister (CM)Maryam Nawaz,Secretary Housing Noor-ul-Amin Mengal,Secretary Communication & Works Sohail Ashraf and Commissioner Gujranwala Naveed Haider Sherazi on Saturday visited Gujrat and supervised measures to control urban flooding.

According to spokesperson,the district administration ensured rapid dewatering through the Kalra disposal station, which successfully cleared Green Town,Maki Mohallah,Kalra Kalan,Railway Road and Paddi Colony.

Officials said the effective disposal system provided immediate relief to citizens,while all available resources were being utilized to ensure smooth water drainage.

