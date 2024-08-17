Open Menu

Urban Flooding Expected In Multiple Cities Across Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2024 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday has warned of potential urban flooding due to the combination of heavy rain and strong winds in various cities.

According to a private news channel, NDMA alert said that multiple cities including Lahore, Sialkot, and Narowal are particularly at risk of urban flooding from heavy downpours over the next 24 to 48 hours and a medium to high-level flood surge is also expected in the Chenab River.

NDMA officials have also indicated that Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, and Multan may face urban flooding, with a heightened risk of flash floods in the mountainous streams of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

In Balochistan, areas such as Kalat, Ziarat, Zhob, and Quetta are at risk of water surges from the hills, while urban flooding could occur in some areas of Sindh, including Nawabshah and Sukkur.

Authorities are on high alert and have urged the public to take necessary precautions in affected regions.

