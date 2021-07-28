UrduPoint.com
Urban Flooding Hits Parts Of Islamabad After Heavy Rains Due To Cloudburst

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 01:52 PM

Urban flooding hits parts of Islamabad after heavy rains due to cloudburst

The reports say that a woman and her son have lost their lives due to heavy flooding situation owing to overnight heavy rains in the federal capital.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2021) The overnight heavy rains due to cloudburst left a mother and her son dead in Islamabad besides causing serious damage to the citizens in parts of Federal capital on Wednesday.

The streets in Sector E11 inundated with fears of nullahs overflowing which left the civilians helpless.

The cars are seen flowing away in heavy flood in the area. The cloudburst raining all the night have created fear of high-level flooding of Lai Nullah while Pakistan Army teams and resources are active to rescue the citizens.

Taking to Twitter, the Islamabad deputy commissioner office said: “Cloudburst in Islamabad has caused flooding in various areas,”.

“All the teams are in the field to clear excessive water,” the office said, however, the sources in Islamabad offices have said the rescue teams have little in terms of machinery to overcome the challenges posed and dreaded by the catastrophic 330 millimetre rain owing to cloudburst.

The office said, “Machinery is working on maximum locations for clearance.”

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army media, has earlier said rescue teams of the forces reached the areas worst affected by the submergence due to rains and streams.

The flooding situation in Lai Nullah and Sector E11 has caused huge damage to the citizens.

ISPR has said it is prepared to meet challenges posed by the calamity and the rescue and relief operations are being facilitated by the squads.

