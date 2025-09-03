Urban Flooding Likely In Twin Cities, Gujrat, Guranwala, Lahore In Next 24 Hour
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 11:25 PM
The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that urban flooding is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Lahore during the next 24 hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that urban flooding is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Lahore during the next 24 hours.
According to daily FFC report on Wednesday, a fresh exceptionally high flood wave is expected in River Chenab at Marala and Downstream from today while exceptionally high flood will continue in river Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala, owing to release from Indian reservoirs.
Similarly, River Chenab at Panjnad is expected to attain very high flood from Thursday to Friday 4 while River Indus at Guddu is expected to attain very high flood from 6th to 7th September 2025.
Currently, River Indus is flowing in medium flood at Guddu (Steady Condition), River Chenab is in very high flood in Marala- Khanki reach with rising trend.
Moreover, River Ravi is also running in medium flood at Jassar with rising trend while river Sutlej is flowing in exceptionally high flood at Ganda Singh Wala (Steady Condition).
Tarbela Dam is full to its maximum conservation level (MCL) of 1550 feet. Mangla Reservoir stands at 1227.80 feet which is 14.20 feet below its MCL of 1242 feet.
The combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs stands at 12.157 MAF, which is 91.30% of the total available live storage capacity of 13.316 MAF.
For the next 24 hours Flood Forecasting Division Lahore has predicted scattered hunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls over Islamabad and Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore & Sahiwal Divisions) including upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej.
Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Punjab (Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, DG Khan & Bahawalpur Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & DI Khan Divisions) and Northeastern Balochistan during the said period.
Recent Stories
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..
Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits injured police personnel a ..
Ambassador Rahim Hayat holds interactive session with Pakistan diaspora in Belgi ..
US CG visits Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to founder of the nation
Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi calls on CM Balochistan
Over 200 students visit Investigation Branch for internship program
Three killed in Khairpur accident
Efforts being made to improve economy, common man’s life: Rana Ihsan
95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as flood surges in Sutlej
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala5 minutes ago
-
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug12 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Balochistan13 minutes ago
-
Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiative13 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits injured police personnel at CMH13 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Rahim Hayat holds interactive session with Pakistan diaspora in Belgium13 minutes ago
-
US CG visits Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to founder of the nation6 minutes ago
-
Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi calls on CM Balochistan6 minutes ago
-
Over 200 students visit Investigation Branch for internship program6 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Khairpur accident6 minutes ago
-
Efforts being made to improve economy, common man’s life: Rana Ihsan6 minutes ago
-
95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as flood surges in Sutlej1 hour ago