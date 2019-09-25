UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Urban Flooding Likely In Various Divisions: The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD),

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 04:32 PM

Urban flooding likely in various Divisions: The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD),

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore has feared urban flooding in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad Divisions from September 27 (Friday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore has feared urban flooding in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad Divisions from September 27 (Friday).

The FFD predicted wide spread thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls and wind storm for Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad Divisions of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides scattered thunderstorm/rain over Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Multan & D.G.Khan Divisions of Punjab Province including the upper catchments of major rivers during the said period.

Heavy falls might generate flash flood flows in hill torrents flowing in Malakand, Hazara,Rawalpindi, Gujranwala & D.G. Khan Division including Kashmir, it further said.

Meanwhile , the Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers of the country i.e.Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Wednesday, present combined live storage of three main reservoirs (Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla) is 10.

625MAF which is.77.65%of their total storage capacity.

Relevant WAPDA authorities have taken and are taking all necessary measures towards the safety and unhindered operation of Mangla Dam in the aftermath of yesterday's earthquake.

Yesterday's severe Cyclonic storm over Northwest Arabian Sea has moved away Westwards and become insignificant for the country. Trough of Westerly Wave continues to prevail over Northern Afghanistan whereas weak Seasonal Low lies over Balochistan with moderate moist currents from Bay of Bengal penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 4000 feet.

The FFD has predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain over Rawalpindi & Gujranwala Divisions of Punjab Province and Southern & Southeastern Sindh including the upper catchments of all major rivers during the next 24 hours.

During the same period isolated thunderstorm/ rain is also expected over Malakand, Hazara and Peshawar Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Lahore Division (Punjab).

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Multan Afghanistan Faisalabad Storm Peshawar Earthquake Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood WAPDA Dam Sahiwal Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Same Jhelum Malakand September All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

Economy shows signs of recovery, Asia Development ..

6 minutes ago

Santander to book 1.5 bln euro impairment charge o ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Economy Continue to Stabilize Amidst Stro ..

6 minutes ago

Upgraded Dubai Diamond Exchange revealed

35 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo enhances freighter services in North ..

50 minutes ago

Two killed on road in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.