Urban Forest To Start At Three Sites In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 07:40 PM

Urban forest to start at three sites in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::The district administration in collaboration with the private sector will start urban forest at three sites designated in Faisalabad.

Chairing a meeting on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar said that Chenab Club would provide financial aid for urban forest which would be planted at available sites near Chak No 235-RB Niamoaa, Millat Town and Chak Jhumra whereas the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), the Forest Department and Zila Council will cooperate for other technical grounds.

The meeting also reviewed the urban forest programme in details while Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Tariq Niazi, Director General PHA Asif Chaudhary, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Shomaila Manzoor, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Sardar Naseer Ahmad, Chief Officer Zila Council Naeemullah Warraich, Secretary Chenab Club Asad Mehmood and officers of forest department were also present.

