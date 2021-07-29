Urban Forestation essential to overcome effects of global warming

Under the Urban Forestation Campaign, fast-growing local varieties of plants have been planted in various areas of South Punjab that will help in making the environment greener and maintain the temperature in urban areas

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Under the Urban Forestation Campaign, fast-growing local varieties of plants have been planted in various areas of South Punjab that will help in making the environment greener and maintain the temperature in urban areas.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel made these remarks while�inaugurating the Urban Forestation Campaign at the Government Experimental Farm Bahawalpur.

He said that in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Forests, one acre of the urban forest each has been established in Bahawalpur, Multan and Vehari where local types of trees and fruit trees have been planted.

Ateel said that increasing forest cover was essential to compensate for global warming, climate change and urban forests would reduce the temperature of urban areas.

He further said that due to effective and practical measures, the area of forests has been increased.

He said that it is the responsibility of everyone to provide a clean and green environment to the new generation.

He further said that under Urban Forestation in Bahawalpur, 1742 plants of Cactus, Jaman, Sikh China, Mulberry, Kachnar and Bohr have been planted in one acre.

He appealed the farmers to actively play their role and make the tree planting campaign more successful.