Urban forestry scheme launched in Chakwal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration Chakwal on Saturday launched urban forestry scheme aimed at making the urban areas clean and green.

Deputy Commissioner Chakwal, Capt. (R) Bilal Hashim launched the campaign by planting a sapling in the lawn of Municipal Committee Building.

Addressing the participants, he said Urban Forestry Scheme has been launched under the Clean and Green Pakistan program.

The responsibility of the implementation of the environment friendly scheme has been given to the municipal administration, he added.

District Commissioner Chakwal informed that beautiful Miyawaki forests would also be planted on the vacant government plots in urban areas.

He said, the initiative taken by the district administration would also help increase interests of the citizens in plantation.

The Municipal administration officers have been directed to monitor implementation of Urban Forestry Scheme, he added.

He urged the citizens to come forward and play a role to make the plantation campaign a success and promote green and lush environment.